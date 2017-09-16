Annual Feds Feed Families Food Drive collects more than 2,000 pounds of food

The Sixth Annual Feds Feed Families Food Drive to benefit the hungry in Carson City brought in 2,722 pounds of food in August, including 1,346 pounds of fresh produce at the Third and Curry St. Farmers Market. All donations are helping families and individuals served by the Ron Wood Family Resource Center and Friends In Service Helping (FISH).

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this food drive a success," said Liz Patterson, food distribution manager at Friends in Service Helping. "Our food bank is all but bare this time of year. Your effort and donations has given us the ability to bridge the gap from now until the donation pick up, closer to the holidays."

Local farmers were a big help in the Unite Against Hunger campaign, special thanks to Linda Marrone and the farmers market. The farmers donated 1,346 pounds of fresh produce, including peaches, tomatoes and squash.

Another big donor was the State of Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle employees who stepped up and donated 550 pounds of canned food.

Feds Feed Families is organized through the voluntary efforts of employees. Originally organized by federal employees, the food drive now includes state agencies as well as a nonprofit. Participating agencies in Carson City included the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Geological Survey, Nevada State Department of Motor Vehicles, the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, the General Services Administration and the USDA Rural Development.

USGS, Bureau of Reclamation and USDA staff volunteered at a booth at the farmers market and coordinated a "CAN-Struction Challenge" in which participating agencies create an installation, landscape or object — all out of canned food. This year the Bureau of Reclamation built the Sierra Range and USDA Rural Development built the U.S. Capitol out of cans.

Recommended Stories For You

Local pantry managers always need donations of canned and dry food to meet the high demand in the area. One out of every five children and one out of every seven adults in Nevada is hungry. Local food pantries like FISH and Ron Wood Family Resource Center provide emergency rations, and Food For Thought, another local food pantry, supports a weekend backpack program to assist hungry children.

The FISH Food Pantry is at 138 E. Long St.; the Ron Wood Family Resource Center is at 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 62. Food For Thought is at 3246 N. Carson St., Suite 118.