Annual food drive to help Carson City homeless care for pets

An annual event is returning with the goal of filling a pickup truck with pet food to help the homeless who can't provide for their pets.

During October, Michael Hohl Motor Company will be holding the Give a Dog a Bone pet food drive for the nonprofit Pets of the Homeless.

Last year's event filled a Chevy pickup on the showroom floor with more than 1,200 pounds of pet food and supplies valued at more than $3,000. Organizers are hoping to beat that this year.

"The donations of dog and cat food will be delivered to FISH in North Carson City where over 230 local people are asking for pet food each month," said Genevieve Frederick, founder of Pets of the Homeless.

On Oct. 28, Pets of the Homeless employees and volunteers will drive the truck filed with pet food down Carson Street in the Nevada Day Parade.

The national nonprofit, based in Carson City, provides pet food and basic emergency veterinary care to the homeless pets in local communities across the United States.

The Michael Hohl showroom, at 3700 S. Carson St., can be reached at 775-883-5777 or http://www.michaelhohlgm.com.

For information about Pets of the Homeless, go to http://www.petsofthehomeless.org.