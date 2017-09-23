Annual Genoa Candy Dance wraps up Sunday

Nevada's first settlement wraps up the Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Fair on Sunday.

Genoa has been raising money to support the town through Candy Dance since 1919. The event includes a two-day fair that features more than 300 artisans.

Genoa Lane, Jacks Valley and Foothill roads are all closed at the town entrance starting at 7 a.m. Parking is available at $5 a vehicle at all three entrances.

The event also features food and entertainment.

Volunteers made 3,100 pounds of candy to sell as part of the traditional fundraiser.

The fair is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit http://www.genoanevada.org