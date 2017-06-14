Another Epic weekend in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

It's truly going to be another Epic weekend in Carson City. Here's a rundown on some of the major events:

CARSON CITY OFF-ROAD

The Epic Rides cycling series makes its third and final stop in Carson City this weekend for the Carson City Off-Road. On Friday the action will include the Pro Women Fat Tire Criterium through downtown at 6:30 p.m. and the Pro Men Fat Tire Criterium at 7:20. The Four Peaks Beer Garden will be open from 3:30 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the action begins early with Capital 50 race at 7:15 a.m. followed by the Capital 35 trail race at 8. The Four Peaks Beer Garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Four Peaks Music Festival will also take place on Saturday headlined by Barrington Levy at 6:30 p.m. at the main stage. Greta Van Fleet will appear on the main stage at 5, Picket Line will appear at McFadden Plaza at 4, Trippin' King Snakes will appear on the main stage at 1 and 4 Piece Puzzle will appear on the main stage at 11:30.

The Shimano Youth Series Kids Ride will be held at 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. The Men's Backcountry race will begin at 8:30 a.m. to be followed by the start of the Women's Backcountry Race at 8:40. The Four Peaks Beer Garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bike and Gear Expo will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The .9-mile course downtown, which is ridden by the professional riders late Friday and by kids on Sunday morning, starts in front of the statehouse, turns up 2nd Street, continues north on Nevada Street to Telegraph Street, right on Elizabeth Street, right on Robinson Street and south on Nevada Street, where the cyclists will be riding in both directions.

Mountain Street won't be used and riders will only cross it at Robinson Street on the last leg of the races.

An event guide with schedule and other information can be found online at epicrides.com/events/carson-city-off-road/event-guide.

FARMER'S MARKET

Along with the Carson City Off-Road, the 3rd and Curry Farmer's Market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Stewart Father's Day Powwow

Hundreds of American Indian dancers, drummers, artists, craftsmen and cultural enthusiasts will converge on Carson City June 16-18 for the annual Stewart Father's Day Powwow.

The event, which is free and open to the public, includes competition dancing, drum circles and a host of auxiliary activities, including a fun run. The events will be held on the grass at the former Stewart Indian School, 5500 Snyder Ave., in Carson City.

Sherry Rupert, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission, said the event draws participants from tribes around the West and visitors from around the world – some coming from as far as Germany to attend the powwow.

The three-day event will kick off Friday with grand entry scheduled for 7 p.m. It includes two sessions on Saturday, from 1-5 p.m. and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and will wrap up on Sunday with festivities from 1-4 p.m.

GHOST WALK

Another Carson City Ghost Walk Tour led by Madame Curry will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. All tickets are $20 the day of the walk and are available beginning at 6 p.m. Those attending must check in at least five minutes before the walk begins at 6:30.

Advanced tickets up to 12 hours before the walk are available for $15 at http://www.carsoncityghostwalk.com. For information, call 775-348-6279.

Shoe Tree grand opening

A grand opening celebration for the Shoe Tree Brewing Company, located next door to Carson Hot Springs Resort, has been scheduled for June 17 from noon to 10 p.m. at 1496 Old Hot Springs Road.

The party will feature the brewery's signature craft beers along with food, games and live music by The Scoundrels, The Shames and Black Crosses.

The tasting room is open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 9 p.m., Fridays 2 to 10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays noon to 8 p.m.