Appeal wins online, photography awards
October 2, 2017
The Nevada Appeal won first-place awards in two online categories at the Nevada Press Association awards announced Saturday night.
The video "Day in the Life of a Sheriff's Deputy," by Appeal staff writer Taylor Pettaway won first place in digital storytelling. An interactive guide to Carson City's historical markers by Molly Moser won for best platform writing.
The Carson City newspaper competes with both daily and weekly Nevada newspapers of general circulation of less than 10,000.
Appeal photographers brought home three first-place awards.
Jim Grant's portrait for the Day of the Dead was named best in the state for intermediate newspapers. Brad Coman won first-place awards for best sports and best feature photos.
The Appeal's advertising department took first place for in-house promotion and niche magazine for Valley Home.
Former Appeal staffer Melissa Erny won first place for best graphic designer.
Second Place
Advertising General Excellence
Sports Column: Darrell Moody
Overall Design
Page One Design
Web Site
Editorial Page
Niche Magazine: PeakNV
Explanatory Journalism: MOST helps those dealing with mental illness, Taylor Pettaway
Multiple Photo Essay: Nevada Day, Jeff Mulvihill, Brad Coman, Adam Trumble, Taylor Pettaway, Molly Moser
General Excellence
Headline Writing, Charles Whisnand
Third Place
Portrait: Pretty Young, Brad Coman
Feature Photo: How's That Beer? Brad Coman
Business Feature: Boxing Club Offers Quality Training for Kids, Molly Moser