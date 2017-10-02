Appeal wins online, photography awards

The Nevada Appeal won first-place awards in two online categories at the Nevada Press Association awards announced Saturday night.

The video "Day in the Life of a Sheriff's Deputy," by Appeal staff writer Taylor Pettaway won first place in digital storytelling. An interactive guide to Carson City's historical markers by Molly Moser won for best platform writing.

The Carson City newspaper competes with both daily and weekly Nevada newspapers of general circulation of less than 10,000.

Appeal photographers brought home three first-place awards.

Jim Grant's portrait for the Day of the Dead was named best in the state for intermediate newspapers. Brad Coman won first-place awards for best sports and best feature photos.

The Appeal's advertising department took first place for in-house promotion and niche magazine for Valley Home.

Former Appeal staffer Melissa Erny won first place for best graphic designer.

Second Place

Advertising General Excellence

Sports Column: Darrell Moody

Overall Design

Page One Design

Web Site

Editorial Page

Niche Magazine: PeakNV

Explanatory Journalism: MOST helps those dealing with mental illness, Taylor Pettaway

Multiple Photo Essay: Nevada Day, Jeff Mulvihill, Brad Coman, Adam Trumble, Taylor Pettaway, Molly Moser

General Excellence

Headline Writing, Charles Whisnand

Third Place

Portrait: Pretty Young, Brad Coman

Feature Photo: How's That Beer? Brad Coman

Business Feature: Boxing Club Offers Quality Training for Kids, Molly Moser