Applications for Carson City Sheriff’s Citizens Academy due Friday | NevadaAppeal.com

Applications for the Carson City Sheriff's Office Citizens Academy are due Friday.

The Citizen's Academy is an 11-week program where citizens have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the department.

"Sheriff Ken Furlong is committed to having a strong partnership with the citizens of Carson City and the community at large," said volunteer coordinator Ken Smith. "This important partnership between the Sheriff's Office and the citizens will make our community a safer and better place to live."

The participants will learn about different departments within the Sheriff's Office, including dispatch, patrol, crime lab, investigations, Special Enforcement Team, Gang and K9.

Classes are held every Wednesday from Aug. 16 to Oct. 25 at the Sheriff's Office from 6 to 9 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Smith at 775-283-7810 for information or to pick up an application during business hours.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will also hold its Senior Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy Sept. 11 through 15.

Participants must be at least 50 years of age and residents in Douglas County. They will learn about topics from uniformed patrol procedures, jail and custody, investigations, crime scene, and gang and narcotics. Information on volunteer opportunities, crime prevention methods and scam information will also be taught.

The class runs from 1 to 5 p.m. each day and will be held at the Minden Judicial Center, 1038 Buckeye Road.

"We are always looking for ways to keep our seniors safe, and educating them is one of the ways," said Sheriff Ron Pierini.

The academy is free, but is limited to 30 students. Applicants must be willing to submit to a background investigation and can't have been convicted of a felony.

To sign up, call 775-782-9900 Monday through Friday during business hours.