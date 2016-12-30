Applications sought for new Carson City fire chief | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City is taking applications for a new fire chief, following the announcement of the upcoming retirement of Chief Bob Schreihans.

The Fire Department has seen a multitude of administration changes, losing both its battalion and deputy chiefs in the last few months.

City Manager Nick Marano said the online job application was originally written for the deputy chief position, but the city was able to change it to fit the fire chief position instead.

“When we said we needed to change it from Deputy Chief to the Chief position, we already had a high caliber of applications from the Deputy Chief pool that we felt comfortable with a good number of candidates (to apply for Chief),” Marano said. “We think changing it to the Chief position will generate a few more applicants.”

Applicants are required to have a bachelor’s in business administration, fire sciences, or a related field from an accredited college/university with seven years of fire administration and command experience, preferably at the Battalion Chief level or higher.

Applicants also need to have a valid driver’s license and a valid Emergency Medical Technician certification and graduation from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program is desired. The average salary will be around $97,000-$156,000 per year with benefits and vesting begins after five years.

Marano said they would ideally like to have a new chief in place by mid-March, depending on final interview schedules.

The deadline for applications will be Jan. 13.

For the full job description and requirements, or to apply online visit http://www.ralphandersen.com/jobs/fire-chief-carson-city-nv/.