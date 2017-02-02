Art exhibits planned for Friday in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

For more information about the Great Basin Native Artists, go to greatbasinnativeartists.com.

WHEN: Feb. 3-June 19; reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3. A second show will run June through December.

For more information about Gil Martin’s work, go to gilmartinpaintings.com. Read Chérie Louise Turner’s, “Plain Ole Dirt,” at arts-initiative.org/essays/turner-ground-up-essay.

Art lovers will have two receptions to attend in Carson City on Friday evening.

Gil Martin, who makes his own paint from natural earth pigments that he digs up from various sources in the western United States, will feature his work in the “From the Ground Up” exhibit presented by the Capital City Arts Initiative today through May 24 at the Courthouse Gallery.

“It’s amazing, completely amazing work,” said Sharon Rosse, executive director of the Capital City Arts Initiative. “His paintings are luminescent. They’re beautiful. I’m very proud to show his work.”

A reception will be 5-7 p.m. today at the courthouse, with the artist speaking about his work at 5:30 p.m.

“(Martin’s) work space is outdoors, under sky and clouds, allowing dirt, wind, rain, trees, bushes and snow to make their impressions, to be a part of the creative process,” writes Chérie Louise Turner in an essay, “Plain Ole Dirt,” which will be displayed with Martin’s work. “Martin has worked hand in hand with the chance marks left by weather and nature for over two decades. He works his pieces both on the ground (yep, right there on the bare earth, in grass and leaves) and stapled up on a large wooden wall in the ‘studio.’”

The reception for the Great Basin Native Artists show will take place at the same time at the Carson City Visitors Bureau.

“I love having so many art exhibits happening at the same time in Carson City,” said Joel Dunn, executive director of the Carson City Visitors Bureau. “The best thing is the venues are close enough that a person could easily attend both receptions in the same evening. It just adds to the vibrancy of our community and helps us promote ourselves as a true cultural destination.”

The Great Basin Native Artists’ show will be on display at the Carson City Visitors Bureau Friday-June 19. A reception will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the bureau, 716 N. Carson St.

The exhibit is an opportunity to display Native American art to the outside community as well as promote within their own culture.

“For our Native community, the youth get to see themselves and their culture reflected in our work. It gives them motivation to create and the opportunity to continue our Native culture and Native arts,” said founder Melissa Melero-Moose. “For the non-Native community, they get to see the history and culture of their region.”

A companion exhibition of Martin’s, “Smaller Works,” is in the Carson City Community Center’s Sierra Room, 851 E William Street. This show will be open from March 1-July 6 during all public meetings and noon-4 p.m. Fridays.