Artists sought to design Carson City bike racks | NevadaAppeal.com

Artists are being sought to design 30 bike racks throughout Carson City.

"Carson City identifies itself as a contemporary capital that promotes outdoor recreation with a burgeoning art scene," said Mark Salinas, the city's art and culture coordinator. "This is a perfect fusion of those two identities."

In a partnership with Muscle Powered, the Carson City Visitors Bureau is inviting Northern Nevada artists to submit their qualifications.

The project kicked off with a rack made to look like a bicycle chain, which is situated outside the bureau and extends inside the building.

"It's an example of a collaborative artistic effort," said Joel Dunn, executive director of the visitors bureau. "We partnered with Western Nevada College's welding class to create something that is creative and also functional. We're eager so see similar projects across the city."

Top artists will be chosen to design the racks, which will then be fabricated by local welders.

"We have great artists in this area," Salinas said. "I have no doubt we will see some awesome submissions."

According to the Request for Qualifications, "Each freestanding, sculptural bicycle rack must be designed to accommodate a locking mechanism for bikes. Finish must be low maintenance, i.e.: stainless steel or powder-coated, durable, weather-resistant coating."

Each artist will design one to three racks and will be awarded $500 per rack. Local welders will be given $1,000 to cover material and labor.

"These artists will be creating some of our first pieces of public art," Salinas said. "These bike racks will be a great asset to the city."

Applications must be received by April 30, and selected artists will be notified by May 5. Five of the bike racks are expected to be installed by June 12, in time for the Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road mountain bike race.

"Those racks will be installed along the bike route," Salinas said. "They will add to the energy and enthusiasm during the race."

They will also contribute to the culture of the city.

"Our goal is to distribute them throughout Carson City to promote a more bikeable Carson City," Salinas said. "Making it easier for people to walk and bike through town creates a healthier community for residents and visitors as we continue to become a destination for outdoor enthusiasts."

Applications can be downloaded at http://visitcarsoncity.com/bike-rack-rfq/.