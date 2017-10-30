Attorney General’s office receives grant to prosecute DUI cases

Nevada has been awarded a state grant to improve prosecution of impaired driving cases in the state.

Attorney general Adam Laxalt on Monday announced the $135,000 grant to pay for a Traffic Safety Resources Prosecutor position. He said the position will provide training, technological assistance and support for all Nevada counties except Clark.

"Nevada is home to a 24/7 lifestyle and, as a result, impaired driving has been and continues to be a significant factor in our state's vehiclular crashes," he said.

Laxalt said last year, alcohol was a factor in 77 of the state's 302 highway fatalities.

He said his office has been providing the training through a $109,790 grant received last year. This new grant from the state's Office of Traffic Safety will ensure the program helps prosecutors better evaluate and prosecute marijuana DUI cases for another 12 months.

Chris Halsor, who served as Colorado's traffic safety prosecutor has been hired to provide the training in Nevada.