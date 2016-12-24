Automotive students jump start careers, pass ASE exams | Western Nevada College News and Notes | NevadaAppeal.com

Automotive Technology students at Western Nevada College are jump-starting their automotive mechanics careers.

Five of the nine students completing four accelerated classes in automotive mechanics during the fall semester are part of the Jump Start College program. Joining the automotive program as Carson High School students gave them the opportunity to not only earn credit toward an automotive degree, but also pass nationally recognized Automotive Service Excellence certification exams.

“It’s a big deal. A good number of them passed all nine certifications,” said Jason Spohr, WNC Automotive Technology instructor. “I look forward to good work from them next semester. They’ll have 24 credits, so they’ll only need 36 more for a degree.”

The certification exams covered suspension and steering, brakes, electrical/electronic systems, engine performance, engine repair, automatic transmission and transaxle, manual drive train and axles, heating and air conditioning and maintenance and light repair.

Students who pass the certifications have a better chance of employment in the future, Spohr said.

During the semester, Spohr’s students also rebuilt a 350 engine for a Chevy Willy Jeep, as well as performed restoration work on a 1967 Corvette.

Individuals interested in studying Automotive Technology can learn how to get started in the program at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. Scholarships are available due to a generous donation from Campagni Auto Group; 2017-18 scholarship applications are now being accepted at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarships.

Class Assists Individuals Identify A Suitable Career, Provides Skills for Employment

While upcoming graduates of WNC won’t want to leave Career Choices and Changes (CPD 123) off their spring semester schedule, the course also benefits individuals pinpointing and planning for careers.

“This is considered a transferable course and is a great elective option for a student looking to improve or refine their employment/job seeking skills before graduation,” said Skylar DePedro, WNC’s CareerConnect coordinator, noting the class is open to all students.

The class acquaints students with choosing a suitable career and the necessary work readiness skills to gain and maintain successful employment. Instructor Dianne Hilliard will lead the class through career assessment activities and employability skills training, including job application, résumé and job interview skills. The course also covers disability rights and accommodations.

CPD 123 meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays during spring semester. For more information, go to http://www.wnc.edu/academics/cpd-123/.

February Class to Help Substitute Teachers

Become a successful substitute teacher by enrolling in Management Methods for Substitutes at Western Nevada College.

The Educational Professional Development course (EPD 276) meets from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.

The class costs $90. It’s designed to help substitute teachers with developing successful classroom management strategies to create a better learning environment for students and themselves.

For more information, contact professor Michelle Rousselle, Ph.D., at Michelle.Rousselle@wnc.edu or at 775-445-3298. To read more about the class online, go to http://www.wnc.edu/academics/epd-276/.

WNC to Close Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

During the holidays, WNC will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.

WNC will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The college normally operates Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Semester Registration Continues

Don’t wait until the last minute to register for spring semester at WNC. New and returning student registration is ongoing leading up to the start of the semester on Monday, Jan. 23.

A complete list of 2017 spring classes can be found online at http://www.wnc.edu/schedule/.

Students who are new to WNC must apply for admission. For more information, go to http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/ or call 775-445-3000.

The college website offers a live chat to assist students as they prepare for the new semester. The live chat is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except when the college is closed. Questions submitted on weekends or on holidays will be answered on the next business day.