Autumn book signing at Nevada State Museum

An autumn book signing featuring a dozen Northern Nevada authors will be held Sunday at the Nevada State Museum.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the museum's Dema Guinn Concourse. Admission is free.

The authors scheduled to participate, and their respective books, include:

Jerry Aaron: "A Chronicle of Nevada's Great Basin;" Patty Cafferata: "Christmas in Nevada;" Carol Jensen: "Lake Tahoe through Time;" Peter Mires: "Lake Tahoe's Rustic Architecture;" Richard Mitchell: "Legends of Strawberry:" Bonnie Boice Nishikawa: "Nevada State Orphans/Children's Home;" Stan Paher: "The Nevadans: Spirit of the Silver State;" Anthony Shafton: "The Nevada They Knew;" Martin Smith: "Battle Born Nevada Trivia;" Cindy Southerland: "Cemeteries of Carson City and Carson Valley;" Robert Stewart: "Aurora: Nevada's Ghost City of the Dawn;" and David Toll: "The Complete Nevada Traveler."

Light refreshments will be served.

The Nevada State Museum is located at 600 N. Carson St., in Carson City. For information on the book signing, contact Charmain Phillips at 775-687-4810, ext. 244.