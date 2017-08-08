Wheeled Food Wednesdays launches in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

IF YOU GO

Correction: This story was updated to reflect the cafe inside the Brewery Arts Center is closing.

The Brewery Arts Center is launching a new event and a new venue.

Wheeled Food Wednesdays starts today. Local food trucks will gather in the BAC Performance Hall parking lot every Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m., offering an eclectic choice of foods.

"It creates another opportunity for community gathering," said Gina Lopez Hill, BAC executive director. "We encourage everyone to bike or walk down and participate. The only problem is we don't have enough bike racks."

To help solve that, Dr. Randy Wright, Advanced Dentistry by Design, a former member of the BAC board, is donating two bike racks to the BAC, said Hill.

The BAC also is closing the cafe inside the building for August to transform it into a coffee and chocolate bar featuring art work, art supplies to work with and a stage for open mic nights.

"We're completely taking it apart," said Hill. "It will be a place for youth and adults to work on their art."

Moondance Chocolate, owned by Laura Fink, will sell chocolate and the BAC will brew the coffee.

"We'll be able to do a lot of events featuring artists and wine, art and chocolate," said Hill.

Hill plans a soft opening in September with a lot of open hours until they can figure out the best times to operate the yet-to-be-named cafe.

The BAC has plenty more on its plate.

The Levitt AMP free summer concert series has three more concerts before wrapping up for the year.

Reggae singer Marla Brown, daughter of Dennis Brown, comes to the outdoor venue Aug. 12.

"She is reggae royalty," said Hill.

The series is skipping Aug. 19 when Battle Born Harley-Davidson holds its music festival to raise money for the children of Deputy Carl Howell, the Carson City Sheriff's officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Then on Aug. 26, Dusty Green Bones Band, a five-piece newgrass group, performs and the series ends on Sept. 2 with the Young Dubliners, a Celtic rock band.

The series has been a huge success, said Hill, attracting more attendees at each performance than last year's most popular concerts.

And TEDx is returning.

The all-day event featuring speakers and performers designed to inspire is set for Oct. 13. This year's theme is the Agora, an ancient Greek term for a central public space.

Among the dozen speakers will be Jamie Bianchini, a Carson City resident and entrepreneur, who wrote "A Bicycle Built for Two Billion," a memoir of his 8-year, 80-country trip he called Peace Pedalers. Bianchini rode a tandem bicycle and more than 1,000 strangers took him up on his invitation to pedal it with him.

For information on any of the events, call the BAC at 883-1976 or visit online at breweryarts.org.

The BAC is located at 449 W. King St.