‘Bar hop’ toy drive benefits Salvation Army | NevadaAppeal.com

For the second year, MJ’s Sports Bar, 3679 S. Carson St., won Salvation Army’s Battle of the Bars Toy Drive with 141 toys.

Crossroad’s Lounge, 300 E. Winnie Lane, came in second place with 42 toys, and Ed’s Doghouse, 3300 Airport Road, came in third with 40 toys.

The bars have been collecting toys since late November. Captain Mark Cyr, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army Serving Carson City and Douglas County, went “bar hopping” on Dec. 17 to collect the toys.

MJ’s staff and patrons were very excited to have won for the second year in a row, but, just like the other bars involved, they really just want help as many children as they can to celebrate Christmas with gifts under the tree.

“Battle of the Bars toy drive has been a great resource of toys for our Angel Tree program for the last 5 years,” said Captain Mark. “As we see more need each year we have found it necessary to have more avenues to collect toys and this is one of our more unique toy drives.”

The Salvation Army Serving Carson City and Douglas County will be providing Christmas gifts for more than 1,300 disadvantaged children.

Angel Trees and Barrels are placed in area stores during the first part of November until Dec. 22. Community members purchase items for children and return the gifts to the store where the angel tree or barrels are located.

Donations can be made at the Salvation Army’s 661 Colorado St. location through Dec. 24.

For more information about the Angel Tree program, contact Christie Contreras at 775-887-9120, or go to carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.