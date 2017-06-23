Big Bad Voodoo Daddy kicks off concert series | NevadaAppeal.com

Neighbors and friends of Carson City — including those from out of town — came out to party Friday night at Brewery Art Center's Minnesota Street Stage to see swing-band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy perform live, kicking off the 2017 Levitt AMP summer concert series.

Jamming to some of their biggest hits echoing in the evening summer sky, along with a view of "C" hill, it's the locals in summer attire and lawn chairs who helped make this concert possible. For the second year in a row, Carson City was selected as one of 15 cities to win a $25,000 grant from the organization to host a summer concert series, based on votes.

Recently, the Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation awarded the Brewery Arts Center $18,576 to upgrade its stage equipment, as the venue is running the series.

"It's amazing to be infused with the grant money," said Kyle Horvath, board president at the Brewery Arts Center. "It's about bringing the community space together, based by how many people are out here. This artistic concert has given our town so much potential."

Last year, the Levitt Foundation invited nonprofits to submit proposals that would reflect the three goals of the Levitt AMP awards: Amplify community pride and the city's unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live Music; and illustrate the importance of vibrant public places.

A representative from Levitt also said the venue "has proven to be the ideal place for the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series, bringing the city together and highlighting the space as an ongoing and welcoming destination for everyone in Carson City to enjoy."

The Levitt network of permanent outdoor music venues and AMP concert sites collectively serves more than half a million people annually through 450-plus free, family-friendly concerts in 22 towns and cities. As an example of the high caliber talent presented across the Levitt network, the 2017 Grammy nominees includes 25 artists who have performed on Levitt stages in recent years.

"The community has rallied and said they wanted this," said Gina Lopez Hill, executive director of Brewery Arts Center. "We have corporate sponsors to fundraising sponsors. To have this concert is our gift to the community."

Continuing the series will be The Novelists, playing pop and folk, on July 1.

Guitar Shorty, who's credited with inspiring both Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy, will be at the BAC on July 8.

Gene Evaro Jr. will bring a mix of funky blues and slick pop on July 15.

An eight-piece band from Oakland, Calif., La Misa Negra, will be on hand on July 22.

Southern Drawl Band will play Southern rock and country on July 29.

Thee Commons from East LA will play a blend of cumbia, punk and psychedelia on Aug. 5.

Marla Brown's blend of reggae, jazz and soul will be on Aug. 12.

Rock music by The Dusty Green Bones Band from San Francisco will be on Aug. 26.

Celtic rock by The Young Dubliners will round out the series on Sept. 2.

Besides the free music, food vendors will be on site as well as wine and beer, children's activities and space to dance.

For information, go to breweryarts.org or at concerts.levittamp.orgcarsoncity.