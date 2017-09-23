Birth announcements for Aug. 14-Sept. 17, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Heidi Crowell and Mark Clinton of Dayton, Jaxon Tiberius Clinton, born Aug. 14, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Coddie Rae Lemos and Ryan DeWitt of Yerington, Paisley Marie DeWitt, born Aug. 14, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Sharyn Rodriguez and Oscar Vicente Urbano of Carson City, Ezra David Vicente, born Aug. 16, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Katharine Grindstaff and Steven Lewis of Carson City, Steven Gerald Lewis III, born Aug. 16, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Alysa and Clinton Martin of Wellington, Hudson William Martin, born Aug. 16, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Kaila and Casey Peterson of Mound House, Daxon Case Peterson, born Aug. 19, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Allisa Kelley and Karl Kelley, Jr. of Gardnerville, Roman Zander Kelley, born Aug. 20, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Chelsey Sandstrom and Steven Nauyoks of Mound House, Adeline Eralynn Nauyoks Sandstrom, born Aug. 21, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Tanya and Gregory Watts of Reno, Teagan Marlie Watts, born Aug. 22, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Bridgette McKnight and Coby Clark of Carson City, Cecil Giovanni Clark, born Aug. 23, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Kyra Dutton and Albert Reshaw V, Jr. of Carson City, Asher Scott Reshaw, born Aug. 28, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Elizabeth Griffiths and Wesley Kaylor of Carson City, Kowen Edward Kaylor, born Aug. 28, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Amanda and Justin Hall of Carson City, Waylon John Hall, born Aug. 28, 2017, weighing 9 pounds and one ounce.

To Aimee and Paul Nicks of Carson City, Esme Kathryn Nicks, born Aug. 29, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Ashley Barr and Rocky Pinney of Dayton, Brylie Sue Pinney, born Aug. 29, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Christy La Pena and Kai La Pena of Carson City, Stanley Bear La Pena, born Sept. 14, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Anali Diaz Sanchez and Ignacio Gonzalez of Carson City, Zaelynn Gonzalez Diaz, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Monserrat Vazquez Estrella and Thomas Eshe of Carson City, Skyler Guadalupe Eshe, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Caysie Saez and Dylin Jarboe of Dayton, Alexzander Jayde Jarboe, born Sept. 16, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Hillary Brown and Matthew Hill of Gardnerville, Charlotte Lynn Hill, born Sept. 15, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Fabiola Saavedra and Michael Saylo of Gardnerville, Michael Arnet Saylo, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.