Birth announcements for July 20-Aug. 31, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Jeannette and Adrian Hunter of Gardnerville, Noah Carl Hunter, born July 20, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Diana Yesenia Sears and Kelly Sears of Gardnerville, Thea Diana Sears, born July 20, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Jennifer and Dennis Wilson of Gardnerville, Katie Mary-Alice Anne Wilson, born July 20, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Bianca Gamez-Mejia of Incline Village, Gamez-Mejia, born July 27, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Rebecca and Jacob Roberts of Carson City, Sofia Rose Roberts, born Aug. 3, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

Recommended Stories For You

To Lucero Pena Ayon and Jorge Caballero Molina of Carson City, Iker Santiago Caballero Pena, born Aug. 4, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Jennifer and Gregory Krupp of Gardnerville, Elliott Alexander Krupp, born Aug. 10, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Malory and Clayton Henslee of Carson City, Barrett Wayne Henslee, born Aug. 24, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Amanda and Brian Flinn of Minden, Chance Alexander Flinn, born Aug. 19, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Rebecca and Joe Swanson of Carson City, Jynger Laurel-Anne Swanson, born Aug. 19, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Meagan Mickey and Derek Prosser of Gardnerville, Walker Milo Prosser, born Aug. 18, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and one ounce.

To Chelsea Mettert and Alex Mercer of Carson City, William Douglas Mercer, born Aug. 18, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Rachel Machado and Emilio Catano of Carson City, Ava Aaliyah Catano, born Aug. 18, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.

To Rachel Trumpower and Dean Cummins of Gardnerville, Carlee Grace Cummins, born Aug. 18, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Adrienne and Thomas Menesini of Reno, Carter Thomas Menesini, born Aug. 19, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Nancy and Juan Sanchez Juarez of Gardnerville, Mateo Manuel Sanchez, born Aug. 26, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Angelica Ronato and David Montanez of Carson City, Dario Roberto Adrian Montanez, born Aug. 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Jessica Negrete Munoz and Javier Munoz Jr. of Carson City, Rolando Javier Munoz, born Aug. 31, 2017, weighing 7 pounds.