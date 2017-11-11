Birth announcements for Nov. 1-9, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Michelle and Rick Chapman of Silver Springs, Cooper James Chapman, born Nov. 1, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Nicole and Henry Serrano Jr. of Carson City, Josiah Henry Serrano, born Nov. 2, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces, and Liam Henry Serrano, born Nov. 2, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Krystin and Nicholas Buckley of Wellington, Kassandra Lynn Buckley, born Nov. 2, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Taylor Rampley and Zackary Dillard of Carson City, Zackary James Dillard Jr., born Nov. 2, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Melissa Osborn and Evan Shane of Carson City, Autumn Camille Shane, born Nov. 4, 2017 weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Stephanie and Ian Wrenn of Minden, Evan Randall Wrenn, born Nov. 6, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Natascha and Erich Haugen of Silver City, Maximus James Haugen, born Nov. 7, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Portia and Jacob Jones of Carson City, Hannah Lynn Jones, born Nov. 7, 2017, weighing 7 pounds.

To Brittany Bird and Brian Robson of Carson City, Zachary Dean Robson, born Nov. 8, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Katherine and Bradley Hughes of Gardnerville, James Patrick Hughes III, born Nov. 9, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 9 ounces.