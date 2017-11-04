Birth announcements for Oct. 14-31, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Michelle and Jesse Carpenter of Reno, Elijah Daniel Carpenter, born Oct. 14, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Heydi Miranda and Orlando Ramos Sr. of Carson City, Genesis Belen Ramos, born Oct. 9, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Taylor and Jesse Aledo of Silver Springs, Edward Lane Aledo, born Oct. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds.

To Kristen Roberson and Nathaniel Smith of Minden, Sierra Marie Smith, born Oct. 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Daniele and Derek Hawkins of Carson City, Adelaide Brooklyn Hawkins, born Oct. 18, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 3 ounces.

Recommended Stories For You

To Heather Gordon and Jorge Alvarez of Carson City, Jordan Amaru Alvarez, born Oct. 19, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Bonnie and Jonathan Kalb of Carson City, Reid Thomas Kalb, born Oct. 21, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Rosaura Estrada and Jose Fuentes of Yerington, Renata Aislin Fuentes Estrada, born Oct. 20, 2017, weighing 4 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Danielle and Phillip Martinovich of Carson City, Andrew Phillip Martinovich, born Oct. 23, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Izced and Blake Lister of Carson City, Aaron Reid Lister, born Oct. 24, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Natalie Humphrey of Carson City, Gabriella Rose Barnard, born Oct. 20, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Sandra Rosenberg and Joseph Pertile of Reno, Zander Jay Pertile, born Oct. 24, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Shawna and Kristopher Elliott of Carson City, Ezra Wyatt Elliott, born Oct. 25, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Kathryn and Ryan Miyashiro of Gardnerville, Ember Noel Keahi Miyashiro, born Oct. 28, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Teri and John Circo II of Gardnerville, Tara Shirley Circo, born Oct. 26, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kelli Killeen and Steven Dilley of Minden, Addison Harper Dilley, born Oct. 27, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Samantha and Travis Burt of Dayton, Cecilia Samantha Burt, born Oct. 27, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Noelle Suzanne Anderson-Watson and Seanmathew Frank Watson of Yerington, Eleanor Dedra Leatha Watson, born Oct. 27, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Maria Acosta and Marco Ledesma of Dayton, Matias Ledesma, born Oct. 30, 2017, weighing 2 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Melissa Aguilar and Tanner Hemmah of Gardnerville, Casten West Hemmah, born Oct. 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kelsey Lewallen and Terry Smith of Carson City, Aubrey Marie Smith, born Oct. 30, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Ashley Owens and Jose Calderon Jr. of Carson City, Kai Jalen Joseph Calderon, born Oct. 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Aubrey Leen and Douglas Ritter of Carson City, Thomas Gordon Ritter, born Oct. 31, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Evelyn Vazquez Paredes and Cody Vilte of Gardnerville, Isabelle Christine Vilte, born Oct. 31, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.