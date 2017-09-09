Birth announcements for Sept. 2-6, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Allene Streight and Benjamin Embury of Carson City, Morrigan Allene Patricia Anne Embury, born Sept. 2, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Britney Ireland and Christopher Walters of Carson City, Donovan Alexander Walters, born Sept. 4, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Beatriz Garcia Guerrero and Edgar Velazco Garcia of Minden, Santiago Velazco Garcia, born Sept. 3, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Jessie and Micah Laack of Washoe Valley, Harley Andrew Laack, born Sept. 5, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Maggie Baesman and Gary Carr of Carson City, D'Andre James Wayne Carr, born Sept. 5, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Heather and Chad Blankenship of Carson City, Lena Pearl Blankenship, born Sept. 6, 2017, weighing 7 pounds.