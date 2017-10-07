Birth announcements for Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Lindsay Chichester and Babatunde Medahunsi of Carson City, Elias Samuel Medahunsi, born Sept. 29, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Kaysie and Jordan Dangberg of Gardnerville, Brynleigh Ann Dangberg, born Sept. 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Morgan and Stephan Dusek of Reno, Amelia Kay Dusek, born Oct. 3, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and one ounce.

To Tiffany and Ryan Blaver of Carson City, Nixon Ryan Blaver, born Oct. 3, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Joanna Melara and Juan Viurquez-Chavez of Gardnerville, Elliott Viurquez, born Oct. 3, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

Recommended Stories For You

To Sabrina and Bradley Wilson of Reno, Dakota Lou Wilson, born Oct. 4, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Zuleima Rubeo-Vilchis and Edgar Aguilar-Herrera of Carson City, Anapaula Aguilar, born Oct. 5, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.