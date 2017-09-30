Birth announcements for Sept. 8-23, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Sarah Paterson and Kevin Linebeck of Carson City, Raelynn Kai Linebeck, born Sept. 21, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Christina Rosario and Phil Phillips of Carson City, Jeremiah Foxwell Phillips, born Sept. 23, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Jayna Jaffe and Tony Blassingame of Minden, Zeth Lee Blassingame, born Sept. 8, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To KayRenee Bromley and Andrew Schmid, Olive Renee Schmid, born Sept. 8, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounce.

To Sharayah and Joe Donn Dietrich of Carson City, Wyatt Robert Dietrich, born Sept. 10, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Brittney Kalar and Aaron Rumsey of Carson City, Jacob Anthony Rumsey, born Sept. 10, 2017, weighing 9 pounds and 6 pounces.

To Brittany Moose and Thomas Perez of Dayton, Paisley Ann Perez, born Sept. 12, 2017, weighing 9 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Sierra and Andrew Hames of Gardnerville, Hayden Scott Hames, born Sept. 12, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Soundarya and Lova Vankayala of Carson City, Harvisri Vankayala, born Sept. 15, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Mary Gleason and Tyler Reid of Carson City, James Benjamin Reid, born Sept. 15, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Alyssa Santos and James Castro of Gardnerville, Tala Teresita Castro, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and one ounce.

To Stephanie Tilton and Eduardo Perez of Carson City, Mia Valerie Perez, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Heather and Joseph Langkilde of Minden, Charity Rachel Langkilde, born Sept. 18, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Naomi Koehler and Mylz Barker of Carson City, Aura Belle Barker, born Sept. 20, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Jennifer and Steven Willis of Silver Springs, Weston Archer Willis, born Sept. 23, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.