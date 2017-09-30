Birth announcements for Sept. 8-23, 2017
September 30, 2017
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Sarah Paterson and Kevin Linebeck of Carson City, Raelynn Kai Linebeck, born Sept. 21, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
To Christina Rosario and Phil Phillips of Carson City, Jeremiah Foxwell Phillips, born Sept. 23, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Jayna Jaffe and Tony Blassingame of Minden, Zeth Lee Blassingame, born Sept. 8, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.
To KayRenee Bromley and Andrew Schmid, Olive Renee Schmid, born Sept. 8, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounce.
To Sharayah and Joe Donn Dietrich of Carson City, Wyatt Robert Dietrich, born Sept. 10, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.
Recommended Stories For You
To Brittney Kalar and Aaron Rumsey of Carson City, Jacob Anthony Rumsey, born Sept. 10, 2017, weighing 9 pounds and 6 pounces.
To Brittany Moose and Thomas Perez of Dayton, Paisley Ann Perez, born Sept. 12, 2017, weighing 9 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Sierra and Andrew Hames of Gardnerville, Hayden Scott Hames, born Sept. 12, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Soundarya and Lova Vankayala of Carson City, Harvisri Vankayala, born Sept. 15, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Mary Gleason and Tyler Reid of Carson City, James Benjamin Reid, born Sept. 15, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Alyssa Santos and James Castro of Gardnerville, Tala Teresita Castro, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and one ounce.
To Stephanie Tilton and Eduardo Perez of Carson City, Mia Valerie Perez, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Heather and Joseph Langkilde of Minden, Charity Rachel Langkilde, born Sept. 18, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Naomi Koehler and Mylz Barker of Carson City, Aura Belle Barker, born Sept. 20, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Jennifer and Steven Willis of Silver Springs, Weston Archer Willis, born Sept. 23, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.