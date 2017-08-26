Birth announcements from July 29, 2017-Aug. 15, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Ashley and Steven Langmead of Virginia City, Samuel Edward Langmead, born Aug. 12, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Diana Buttram and Michael Tiehm of Carson City, Rylee Dawn Tiehm, born Aug. 12, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Leandra Gibson and Jacob Surprenant of Carson City, Miranda Jo Surprenant, born Aug. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Stacia and Rodney Friesen II of Silver Springs, Emily Elizabeth Friesen, born Aug. 15, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Michelle Tingley and Daylon Gibson of Dayton, Calvin Parker Gibson, born Aug. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Sarah and Brandon Beach of Dayton, Oliver Rhys Beach, born Aug. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Cassandra and Justin Smith of Carson City, Killian James Smith, born July 19, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces,

To Sara Escobedo-Mayoral and Alan Mayoral-Ortiz of Carson City, Logan Francisco Mayoral-Escobedo, born July 23, 2017, weighing 7 pounds.

To Nina Raymundo and Nathan Centeno of Gardnerville, Xander Cruz Centeno, born July 23, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Beverley and Ryan Graber of Gardnerville, Abigail Jane Graber, born July 23, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Kelly and Robert Smith, Jr., of Gardnerville, Everleigh Admire Smith, born July 23, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Kyrie and Phillip Rowton of Carson City, Felix Aleifr Rowton, born July 24, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Summer Fillmore and Travis Johnson of Gardnerville, Harmony Breeze Johnson, born July 24, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Samantha Shipman and Rene Barba of Carson City, Andre Martin Barba-Castillo, born July 24, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Connie Alarcon and Francisco Alarcon Juarez of Carson City, Elena Lucille Alarcon, born July 25, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Serena Ellis and Kyle Shannon of Dayton, Ryleigh Faith Shannon, born July 29, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Jessica and Timothy Godecke of Gardnerville, Abigail Gnell Godecke, born July 29, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Elizabeth Conner and Jorge Acevedo of Carson City, Lilliana Nicole Acevedo, born Aug. 2, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Tarrah Kizer of Gardnerville, Kash Layne Burtt, born Aug. 6, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Allison and Juan Moreno of Carson City, Natalie Joyce Moreno, born Aug. 7, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Jessica and Erik Warren of Gardnerville, Colton Anthony Warren, born Aug. 8, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Lara and Daniel Holley of Carson City, Luke Cristofer Holley, born Aug. 8, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To LeShawn Parra and Gregory Compton of Carson City, Landon Paul Compton, born Aug. 9, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.