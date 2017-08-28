Blood needed in wake of Hurricane Harvey

RENO — Blood donors across the country are being asked to give blood as soon as possible over the next several days to help ensure patient blood needs can continue to be met despite the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism issued a news release calling for blood donations across the country Sunday afternoon.

In the wake of the storm, many blood drives have been canceled and donor centers closed in the affected areas. With more sustained rain forecasted, these cancelations and closures are likely to rise. United Blood Services needs the community's help to ensure a safe and adequate supply not only for our community but for the communities impacted by this massive storm.

As noted in the AABB news release type O blood donations are the most critically needed at this time, however all blood types are welcome. Blood centers across the country are working together in this effort. United Blood Services urges both existing and first-time donors to make and keep appointments over the next several days and in the coming weeks. Visit bloodhero.com or call 1-800-696-4484 to schedule an appointment at one of three United Blood Services donor centers throughout Northern Nevada or at a mobile blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome at any United Blood Services locations.

The timing of this storm is especially concerning as we approach Labor Day — a time when donations dramatically decline across the country due to the three-day holiday weekend.

Individuals who are as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

As part of Blood Systems Blood Services Division, United Blood Services is included in a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem, moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it's needed most.

United Blood Services has been this area's nonprofit community blood provider since 1943 and serves patients in 20 hospitals throughout Northern Nevada. It's a Blood Systems blood center. Blood Systems is one of the nation's oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers, currently serving more than 1,000 hospital and healthcare partners across 28 states to provide comprehensive transfusion medicine services for patients in need.