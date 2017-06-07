Driver killed on US 50 hit trooper’s parked car | NevadaAppeal.com

DAYTON — The Nevada Highway Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in a head-on crash that killed a 75-year-old Dayton man and injured a state trooper whose vehicle was parked along U.S. Highway 50 about 25 miles east of Carson City.

The patrol identified the victim of Monday afternoon's crash as Jack Charles Mynear.

The trooper, who has not been identified, remained hospitalized in Reno Wednesday with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.

Reno police say a preliminary investigation determined Mynear was headed east in a 1999 BMW when he crossed over the median and collided with the trooper's marked vehicle on the westbound shoulder near Stagecoach about 5 miles east of Dayton.

Sgt. Alan Hollingsworth says the investigation is continuing but "it appears alcohol may be a factor." He says witnesses reported Mynear was driving erratically just before the crash.