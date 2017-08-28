Bodines buys Carson City’s SlotWorld

The owner of Bodines, Carson Valley Inn and Sharkey's Casino has purchased Carson City's SlotWorld Casino.

Mike Pegram, through G Peg II LLC, acquired the Highway 50 business on June 9 for $8.5 million, according to the Carson City Assessors Office.

The new owner hopes to go before the Nevada Gaming Commission to transfer the gaming license before the end of the year, said Bill Henderson, director of sales at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Pegram plans to remodel the 25,407 square-foot casino.

"It will probably be like CVI where we kept the business open and did it in stages," said Henderson.

It's unclear what the acquisition means for Pegram's plans to open a second Bodines in Carson City's NorthTown Plaza.

Recommended Stories For You

Pegram purchased the former Horseshoe Club's gaming license for the project and received the needed approvals from the state gaming commission and Carson City's Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, despite opposition from a group of local casinos including SlotWorld Casino.

"The Bodines in north Carson City is on the back burner," said Henderson.