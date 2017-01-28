 Books & Brews in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Books & Brews in Carson City

Books & Brews organizer Ashley McGuire, from the Carson City Library, listens to discussion at Comma Coffee on Saturday. The group discussed “Never Let Me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro. The Carson City Library is hosting a monthly book club at Comma Coffee. The monthly club, Books & Brews, provides Carson City residents the opportunity to meet new people and learn about different book titles.