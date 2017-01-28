Books & Brews in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Books & Brews in Carson City
January 28, 2017
Books & Brews organizer Ashley McGuire, from the Carson City Library, listens to discussion at Comma Coffee on Saturday. The group discussed “Never Let Me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro. The Carson City Library is hosting a monthly book club at Comma Coffee. The monthly club, Books & Brews, provides Carson City residents the opportunity to meet new people and learn about different book titles.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Open house planned at Carson City’s historic Wungnema House
- Carson City Sheriff’s arrests Carson Middle School student for making threats
- Douglas County adds charges on to men who were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Carson City
- Man arrested after threatening others with a knife says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Where to put the water?