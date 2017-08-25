Boy Scouts selling popcorn for fundraiser

It's that time of year to be on the lookout for Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts selling that All-American favorite: popcorn.

This year's theme is "The Popcorn Pops Back" and is of the Star Wars theme.

For more than 35 years, Scouts have been offering Trail's End products to support their Scouting activities in funding programs throughout the year. Scouts and their families are responsible for raising money for their units, so popcorn-eating folks buying a variety of popcorn offerings directly help Scouts earn the funding needed to participate in Scouting adventures. Starting the weekend of September 8 and 9, Scouts of all ages will be selling popcorn in shopping areas.

A new program, Nuts for Scouting, also is available in some areas.

Many of the favorite flavors are back including milk chocolate and white chocolate pretzels, white cheddar cheese, yellow cheddar cheese, classic caramel corns and popping corn. Make sure you try the all new flavor salted caramel.

Also available are the programs Popcorn for Our Troops and Popcorn for Our Hometown Heroes.

For more information on popcorn sales or other Scouting programs, call the Nevada Area Council at 775-787-1111.