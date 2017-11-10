Boys & Girls Clubs in Yerington breaks ground on teen center

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley broke ground on its new William N. Pennington Teen Center, located at 140 N. Main St. in Yerington, on Nov. 3.

A $1,430,842 grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation grant allowed the clubs to launch the project in rural Nevada.

The new 7,200 square foot center more than triples the clubs' current 2,500 square foot occupancy capabilities from 40-50 kids to 150-200. Yerington's teen population is estimated to be around 400.

"The new teen center will allow us to reach more youth, in particular teens and pre-teens that other agencies have a difficult time attracting," said Travis Crowder, chief professional officer for the clubs. "We are able to address numerous gaps in service as well as providing a safe environment for teens to achieve their goals with primary focus on education, career opportunities and simply a sense of belonging. This project would simply not be a reality if not for the tremendous commitments of the various foundations, community members, our Board of Directors and of course our dedicated staff."

With construction underway, Crowder said the clubs are still seeking money for operating costs of the new teen center.

"With the increase of construction costs and the current operation of seven sites serving over 1,500 club members in Lyon and Mineral County, the need for donations is great," Crowder said. "Everyone in the Yerington community can help make the new teen center a thriving hub for our teens."

Construction is expected to be completed in six to eight months.

For information about the William N. Pennington Teen Center, contact Emily Steepleton atesteepleton@bgcmasonvalley.org, or call 775-463-2334.