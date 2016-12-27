Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area open for snowmobiling | NevadaAppeal.com

The Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area is open for snowmobiling, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District.

Currently, the snow depth is approximately 24 inches deep throughout most of the area, which meets the minimum requirement of 24 inches that is needed to open the area. The People’s Gate on California State Route 108 has 0 feet of snow, beyond the Leavitt Lake turnoff snow depths are highly variable with approximately 2 to 4 feet at Sonora Pass.

The BWRA snowpack should hold with cool temperatures and snow fromthe weekend, but more snow is needed to build the base. U.S. Forest Service officials remind winter recreationists to beware of obstacles.

Permits are required for each person entering the area. They are free and can be obtained at the People’s Gate kiosk, Bridgeport Ranger District (HC62, Box 1000, Bridgeport, California) and Carson Ranger District (536 S. Carson St., Carson City, Nevada) or online at:

http://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/htnf/recreation/wintersports/recarea/?recid=70745&actid=92

Again this year, a beacon checker will be mounted on a Forest Service trailer parked on State Route 108 just west of People’s Gate. It produces audio and visual signals when individuals pass by wearing a transmitting beacon. It was funded by a California State Parks Off-Highway Vehicle Education Grant.