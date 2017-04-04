Briefing on flood assistance Wednesday in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management is conducting public assistance (PA) applicant briefings this week starting Wednesday in Carson City.

The briefings are one of the first steps in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) public assistance process for local, state and tribal governments and certain private non-profit organizations affected by the storms, floods and mudslides that occurred Feb. 5-22.

Applicants will receive an overview of the PA program and process and will also be able to submit their Request for Public Assistance.

Entities in Carson and Douglas, Elko (including the South Fork Band of Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone), Humboldt and Washoe counties (including the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California) are welcome to attend.

Wednesday's briefing will be held at 4 p.m. in the Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, 2478 Fairview Dr., Carson City.

On Thursday, a briefing will take place at 4 p.m. in the Humboldt County Communications Center, 795 E. Fairgrounds Road, Winnemucca.

On Friday, the briefing is at 9 a.m. in the Elko County School Police Building, 1092 Burns Road, Elko.

Applicants may be eligible for reimbursement for at least 75 percent of eligible disaster-related expenses to help Nevada communities recover. Eligible disaster-related expenses may include debris removal, overtime for law enforcement responding to the disaster, and repairing or rebuilding facilities, buildings, roads and bridges.

The PA program isn't for homeowners or individuals.