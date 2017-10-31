Brokers: Carson City’s Vintage project moving forward

The Vintage at Kings Canyon project is moving forward, according to the real estate brokers working on the property sale.

"We expect to close in early December with Vince (Scott)," said Bruce Robertson, NAI Alliance, who's representing the buyer, developer Vince Scott. "Escrow has never been canceled and we are back in contract."

The roughly 80-acre westside property was recently re-listed, for $16.5 million, but it will soon be coming off the market, said Patricia Clark, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, who represents the property's sellers, Andersen Family Associates.

"We're looking forward to getting it done," said Clark.

The project, as proposed, is an over-55 community consisting of both an independent living and assisted living facility, a clubhouse, and 212 houses as well as walking trails and open space required for its approval.

The Carson City Board of Supervisors in December approved the planned unit development, which required a zoning map amendment for 5.6 acres to be used for both commercial and residential purposes.

The supervisors, however, removed a condition the development be age restricted so it's not clear if the project would be developed exactly as planned.