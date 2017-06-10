Fernley brush fire burns 22 acres | NevadaAppeal.com

A brush fire on Drayer Lane in Fernley that grew to 22 acres was contained on Saturday.

The North Lyon County Fire Protection District was dispatched to the fire and immediately began fighting the fire which was approximate 1/2 acre. The fire accelerated by grass and sage brush quickly grew to 22 acres. Homes were threatened for a period of time.

Crews from North Lyon Fire, NDF, BLM, Central Lyon Fire, Mason Valley Fire, Storey County and Truckee Meadows spent the afternoon fighting the fire, with the fire eventually being contained.

There were no stuctures damaged or reported deaths/injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.