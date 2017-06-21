Brush fire in Carson City quickly put out | NevadaAppeal.com

No structures were damaged after a lawn mower started a small brush fire on Meadow Wood Road on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to Meadow Wood Road around noon for a small brush fire started in the backyard of a residence. When Carson City Sheriff's Office and Fire Department arrived on scene, the fire had burned about one acre and shifting winds were moving the flames toward houses. Surrounding residents were evacuated, though the fire didn't damage any homes.

Fire crews knocked down the fire in under an hour, but stayed on scene throughout the afternoon to clean up and make sure it didn't reignite.

Nevada Department of Forestry, Park Rangers and Washoe County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the fire.