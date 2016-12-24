Bud and Jean Hamilton of Carson Valley celebrating 60th anniversary | NevadaAppeal.com

A Carson Valley couple celebrated their 60th anniversary on Thursday.

Bud and Jean Hamilton were married in Lindsay, Calif., on Dec. 22, 1956. They honeymooned in Reno early in the following year and stayed at the Holiday Inn, which was new at the time, and enjoyed a dinner and show at the historic Mapes Hotel.

The Hamiltons moved to Carson City from Fresno, Calif., in 1972 with their four children — Michelle, Mark, Mike and Ken.

Bud worked for IBM for 33 years and after retiring in 1987 he started a typewriter repair business in Carson City. His youngest son joined him in 1991. The business, Hamilton Business Machines, is still operating and focuses primarily on printer repair.

Jean is a retired nurse who worked at Carson Tahoe Hospital for 33 years.

They currently reside in the Carson Valley where they moved from Carson City in 2000.