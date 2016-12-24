Business briefs: Governor appoints Aaron West to Workforce Development Board | NevadaAppeal.com

Business briefs: Governor appoints Aaron West to Workforce Development Board
Governor appoints Aaron West to Workforce Development Board
Aaron West, chief executive officer for Nevada Builders Alliance, has been appointed by Governor Sandoval to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. West will serve as representative for workforce and labor.
The State Board, which was originally established as a condition of the U.S. Workforce Innovations Act of 1998, is charged with developing strategies which align workforce development programs in order to create a comprehensive and streamline workforce development system throughout the state.
Members of the State Board are appointed by Governor Sandoval, and 51 percent or more of board members must represent business and industry. The board represents northern, southern and rural areas of Nevada.
For more information, go to http://www.nevadabuilders.org.
