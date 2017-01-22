Business briefs: Greater Nevada welcomes new Carson City branch manager | NevadaAppeal.com

Greater Nevada welcomes new Carson branch manager

Luis Cruz has been named the new manager for Greater Nevada Credit Union’s branch located at 4131 N. Carson St.

Cruz has more than five years of branch operations experience, including two years in financial services management. He will oversee GNCU’s north Carson branch operations, member service team, and community involvement. He’s also actively involved with the Carson City Chamber of Commerce and teaching financial education to students through the Bite of Reality program.

For information about Greater Nevada Credit Union, open to everyone in Nevada, go to gncu.org, or call 775-882-2060.

NNDA makes organization changes

Northern Nevada Development Authority announces Valerie Meléndez as the new Tribal Economic Development director and Tonya Champa as the Investor Relations director.

Meléndez has been with NNDA since 2014 in the role of investor relations. She has a bachelor’s from the University of Nevada, Reno. A Northern Paiute and member of Reno Sparks Indian Colony, Meléndez’s goal is to partner and collaborate with tribal leaders and communities to help them enhance their economic vitality strategies.

Raised on ranches in Washoe Valley, Champa has lived in Nevada for 32 years. She was a high school and college rodeo competitor and Miss Reno Rodeo 2004-05. She and her husband now reside in Lyon County along with their son, dogs, horses, chickens and pigs. She’s the former advertising director for the Nevada Appeal and a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a major in marketing and a minor in communications.

$2,700 raised for junior rodeo club

More than $2,700 was raised for the Douglas/Carson Rodeo Team at a dinner and auction fundraiser sponsored by Carson City Elks Lodge No. 2177.

About 40 people attended the dinner that was served by the rodeo club members on Jan. 13. Elks members contributed various auction items and a cash contribution was made from the lodge.

The event was organized by Elks Lodge members Jim Masterson and Jim Johnson.

The self-funded rodeo team, comprised of a dozen youth, will use the money for travel, equipment, competition and scholarship costs.