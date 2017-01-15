Business briefs: Greater Nevada welcoming new controller | NevadaAppeal.com

Greater Nevada welcoming new controller

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has announced the addition of Paul Gephart as controller.

Gephart, a certified public accountant (CPA) and AICPA member, brings 20 years of accounting, asset liability management, budgeting, financial planning, and treasury management experience, including positions at a major public accounting firm and as the CFO of a public bank holding company. In his position at Greater Nevada, Gephart is responsible for ensuring compliance with local, state and federal reporting requirements.

A former teacher, Gephart is also involved in local volunteerism in organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.

For more information about Greater Nevada Credit Union, open to everyone in Nevada, go to gncu.org, or call 775-882-2060.

Greater Nevada employees deliver on holiday challenge

When Greater Nevada President/CEO Wally Murray sent out a company-wide December holiday challenge, employees were all in. By the end of the month, Greater Nevada employees had contributed 728.75 hours of community service hours in December alone, and more than 2,800 hours for the year.

For the month of December, employees of Greater Nevada Credit Union and its subsidiary company, Greater Nevada Mortgage, were given two hours of paid time off for volunteering as part of the Greater Community Service Challenge. That included fundraising efforts such as bell ringing for the Salvation Army; collecting donations for the Humane Society, The Food Bank of Northern Nevada, and Carson Valley Food Closet; and wrapping donated toys for the Carson City Sheriff’s Office holiday program.

For more information about Greater Nevada Credit Union, go to gncu.org. For more information about Greater Nevada Mortgage, go to greaternevadamortgage.com.