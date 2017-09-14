Cannabis groups and Carson City Sheriff talk new laws and policies around recreational marijuana

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong reminded everyone that while recreational and medical marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal.

In a Thursday forum presented by the Carson City Sheriff's Office and the Sierra Cannabis Coalition, Furlong and other guest speakers discussed new laws and policies regarding recreational and medical marijuana in Carson City.

Furlong also stressed the importance of keeping marijuana away from those under the age of 18.

Will Adler, owner of the Sierra Cannabis Coalition, explained the rules and regulations around marijuana since Nevada voters passed Question 2 last November.

Adler said Nevada has the strictest laws when it comes to recreational marijuana dispensaries compared to other states with legal recreational marijuana, like California.

"In California, they have home grows that can donate to dispensaries in a donation program without any lab testing or third-party verification," said Adler. "In Nevada, every step of the process is going to be regulated."

In Nevada, the only marijuana sold in dispensaries must be grown in the state and follow state production rules and regulations, Adler said.

Adler reminded forum attendees that it is only legal to smoke or consume marijuana in one's own home or on private property with the owner's permission. He said resale of recreational and medical marijuana is illegal. Transporting marijuana across state lines also is illegal, something Adler said most people don't realize.

When it comes to driving under the influence of marijuana, Adler said Nevada previously used urine tests to see if an individual had ingested marijuana, but now law enforcement uses blood tests to determine how much THC is in the blood. THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical compound in cannabis responsible for a euphoric high.

If an individual has five nanograms or greater in their system or displays on-site impairment, they will be arrested in Nevada for driving under the influence of drugs.

Adler also explained how Nevada employers can randomly drug test their employees and fire employees who test positive for marijuana.

Representatives from Carson City's two medical cannabis dispensaries, Rise Dispensary and Sierra Wellness Connection, also spoke during the forum about their dispensaries and policies. Both dispensaries have tight security in place and said their biggest goal is to educate medical marijuana users.

Tyler Brennan, manager of RISE Carson City dispensary said he encourages people to come in to ask questions before using marijuana.