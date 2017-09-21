Capital Collage part of Nevada Day weekend

How much: Tickets are $50, available online at http://www.visitcarsoncity.com

Why: Benefits public art programming in Carson City and kicks off the Nevada Day parade festivities

Mark Salinas hopes to take this year's Nevada Day parade theme and turn it into a new local tradition.

The theme for the 79th annual parade is arts and entertainment and the new event Salinas is launching alongside it will raise money for public art programming in Carson City.

Capital Collage 2017, a fundraiser featuring food, live entertainment and art, is being held Oct. 27, the night before the parade, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.

"I'm super excited about it. It achieves a new funding source, creates creative cohesion and forms a new tradition we can build upon," said the arts and culture coordinator for the Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority.

The inaugural event's live entertainment will include an open blessing by Melba Rakow from the Carson Indian Colony and dance ceremony by Stewart Indian Powwow Princess Angelika Townsend from Duckwater, the International Folkloric Dancers from Dayton, a pop-up art display by Roska Entertainment, video projections by the Carson City Classic Cinema Club, a digital photo booth hosted by Lake Tahoe's Image Factory and Heather Foltz, an aerialist artist with Reno's The Siren Society.

"Capital Collage will be taking bits and pieces from throughout the state and creating a new identity. There will be diversity of the artists, diversity of what they make, diversity of where they live," said Salinas. "And it's not a typical gallery or museum show. It will be an interactive experience."

Controlled Burn will be performing a fire show outside near the sculpture titled "Inside the Mind of da Vinci" by Carson City artist Mischell Riley.

The 20-by-9 foot cement sculpture is the first piece of public art purchased by the city and will be installed outside the Community Center after it rides on flatbed truck in the Nevada Day parade.

The event will also include a raffle and silent auction of statewide travel packages, food from The Lady Tamales and drinks by the Shoe Tree Brewing Co.

The money raised will be used to fund art programming throughout the city.

"The money we get from (Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee) is restricted to the redevelopment areas. This would not have that restriction. It can influence all of Carson City," said Salinas.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at http://www.visitcarsoncity.com via the Store/Tickets link.

Las Vegas artist Eric Vozzola is designing the ticket holder's wrist bands based on a print of his that will be auctioned at the event.

"Everyone who walks in the door gets a piece of artwork for their wrist," said Salinas.