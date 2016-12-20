Capitol idea: Toys for Tots drive in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Marine Corps Reserve’s annual Toys for Tots drive collected nine large boxes of donations from the state Capitol Tuesday.

In state government, the drive is sponsored by the Capitol Police.

Joyce Buckingham of Toys for Tots said volunteers will be collecting donations from about 80 locations in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. About 20 of those locations are in state buildings.

“State employees are caring, giving and passionate,” she said.

“A lot of bikes and lots of incredible stuff,” said volunteer Pete Doenges. “We’ll be picking up most of the week.”

In addition, Buckingham accepted a $500 check from the Nevada State Law Enforcement Officers Association.

This is the 11th year the Capitol Police have hosted the drive.

At the same time, the Attorney General’s office collected toys and other donated gifts to provide to St. Teresa’s Catholic School in Carson City. Boxes of gifts filled the entry way to the AG’s office across from the Capitol.