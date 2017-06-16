Car show in Carson City features more than cars | NevadaAppeal.com

CONTACT: To become a vendor or to register for the car show, call Loretta Marcin at 775-883-0927. Mention this article and receive $5 off registration.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 23 at Max Casino; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 24; early registration begins at 7 a.m.

People who show up to the Run What Cha Brung show next weekend will see cars from the early 1920s all the way up to 2017.

"It's a huge gamut," said Loretta Marcin, president of the Karson Kruzers. "We respect anything that the car owner likes."

In fact, she said, they don't even have to be cars. Under the "special interest" category, anything goes.

"If they have a bicycle they like, they can bring that," Marcin said. "It's open to all variety of vehicles. We've had boats, we've had semis. That's why we call it Run What Cha Brung."

The event will kick off 6-8 p.m. June 23 with a show-n-shine in the parking lot of Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St. Registration will be available during that time. A disc jockey will play 7-10 p.m.

All makes and models will be on display during the free Run What Cha Brung show 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Fuji Park, 601 Old Clear Creek Road.

Registration remains open as are vendor spots. Mention this article and receive $5 off registration.

The show will feature 55 different classes of vehicles.

"It's got a little bit of everything," Marcin said. "There's something for everyone."

During that same weekend the T-Bucket car show, featuring Model-T Fords from 1907-1927, will share space in Mills Park with the Rockabilly Riot car show and the Extreme Motor Officer Challenge.

The four shows will join forces for the Gearhead Cruise through downtown at 6 p.m., on June 24 from College Parkway, ending up at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a photo shoot.

"I'm looking forward to the parade. We're vehicle enthusiasts," Marcin said. "Anytime we can promote vehicle enthusiasm, we're all for it. We're happy to see all the varieties."

The Run What Cha Brung car show started in 1985, with participants traveling from throughout the country.

"Some have been coming for 15 to 20 years," Marcin said. "It's such a fun weekend."