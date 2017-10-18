Carson Chamber Singers gearing up for fall concerts

A pair of concerts will feature the vocal work of the Carson Chamber Singers performing selections from a man often recognized as one of the world's greatest composers.

The Carson Chamber Singers will present its 2017 Fall Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Shepherd of the Sierra, 3680 US Highway 395 South in Carson City, and at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at St. Mary's in the Mountains, 111 S. E St. in Virginia City.

The program, titled "Mostly Mozart," will feature Gloria from the Twelfth Mass, Laudate Dominium, Regina Coeli, Missa Brevis (Organ Mass), and Ave Verum Corpus, all by the famed classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Soloists are Jana Whitson, Diane Phillips, Nancy Jones, Jenice Provost, Sally Rogers, Elizabeth Tetz, Laura Hale, Nick Perondi, and Jon Rabben.

General admission tickets for $10 are available at CCSymphony.com or in person at the Nevada Day Office, 716 N. Carson St.; and at the door. Youth ages 18 and under are admitted free.

Founded in 1985 as a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association, the Carson Chamber Singers have been conducted by Michael Langham since 2012.

The singers have performed at several venues in Northern Nevada and in California as far as Sacramento. They recently sang for the 99th National American Legion Convention in Reno.

The Carson Chamber Singers and the Carson City Symphony Chorus, a larger choral group open to all high-school age and above who want to sing with an orchestra, rehearse on Tuesday evenings at the Carson High School Choral Room.

For information about joining the choral groups, call the Symphony Association at 775-883-4154, or go to CCSymphony.com/ccsingers.htm.