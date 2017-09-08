Carson City Airport Authority seeks applications

The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applications from persons interested in serving on the Carson City Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is a seven-member board who oversees all matters pertaining to the Carson City Airport. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of every month in the Sierra Room at the Carson City Community Center.

Applicants must be willing to serve approximately 10 to 16 hours a month. There are three (3) open positions, one in each of the categories listed below. Each term is for four years and will expire Oct. 1, 2021:

A. Fixed Base Operator: (1) must be a fixed base operator at the Carson City airport

B. Citizen at Large: (1) must be citizen of Carson City, and can't be a manufacturer or fixed base operator at the Carson City airport

C. Manufacturer: (1) must be from within a 3-mile radius of the Carson City airport but not a fixed base operator at the airport; however, if no manufacturer representative applies in response to this notice of vacancy, then the Board of Supervisors may appoint a member of the general public (ie. another citizen at large).

The Board of Supervisors shall appoint qualified persons to the board. To qualify, applicants must be a representative of one of the categories listed above. Let it be known all applications submitted to this office will be considered public information.

Recommended Stories For You

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 6. Interviews for this volunteer position are tentatively planned to be held at the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 19.

For information visit the Carson City Executive Offices, 201 N. Carson Street No. 2, call 887-2100, e-mail rporcari@carson.org or visit http://www.carson.org/volunteer.