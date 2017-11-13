Carson City and Dayton communities come together after rollover injures seven students

On Monday, Nov. 20, Chili’s Restaurant, from 4-9 p.m. will donate 15 percent of all proceeds to the families.

On Saturday, a 6 on 6 soccer tournament will take place at Carson High School. The entry fee will be $60 per team with all the proceeds to benefit the families. The games will start at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, Pizza Factory is donated 20 percent of all the sales from the day to the victims.

On Wednesday, the Carson High-Douglas High staff basketball game has been moved to Carson High at 7 p.m. All the proceeds will benefit the families. T-shirts and bracelets will be sold.

Also Tuesday, Firehouse Subs will donate 20 percent of its net sales from the day to the victims. The Fox Brewpub will donate 10 percent of all sales from Tuesday.

There will also be a number of fundraisers throughout the week:

There are two GoFundMe pages set up for the victim’s to help pay for medical bills at:

In times of need, the Carson City community shows that it can come together for its own.

Numerous fundraisers and thousands of dollars in donations have flooded in for the families of the seven teenagers injured in a rollover crash last Thursday. For the families, the medical bills are mounting as several of the Carson High and Dayton High students still are in critical condition.

So far, no information has been released by officials identifying the victims, their injuries or the cause of the crash- which occurred on King's Canyon Road, west of Longview Way.

More than 300 community members, students and families gathered at McFadden Plaza Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to show their support to the students.

"Tragedies like this shake us to our core, it changes us in the blink of an eye," Mayor Bob Crowell said at the vigil. "Tonight we express sorrow for the injured and their families and friends and we hope those injured can soon smile again with us. We want them to know we stand strong with them."

Many of the speakers Sunday reiterated how important it was for Carson and Dayton high schools to come together was a family now.

"I believe in miracles, that one collection of faith has power," Superintendant Richard Stokes said. "Students, it'll be tough the next couple days and it will take us all to see through this terrible tragedy. But I am honored to be part of this community, look at how many people came out for us."

Carson High Vice Principal Bob Chambers said that first school day back after the crash was difficult and somber for the students, but that the vigil helped everyone cope with the reality of what happened.

"It's amazing to watch how the faculty, staff and students have really come together in support of each other…staff helping students and students helping staff," Chambers said. "There is a need for normalcy, and hopefully, we are helping meet that need. But at the same time, we have had school counselors, safe school professionals and a school psychologist available throughout the day in the library for anyone needing additional support. It is great to see everyone leaning on and assisting each other. I am exceptionally proud of our students and staff."

Several GoFundMe pages were set up within the first few days by classmates and community members to try and help their injured counterparts. As of Monday afternoon, the main page had almost raised $40,000.

"The community coming together means a lot and it really goes to show how much this community and Northern Nevada is coming together," said founder of the page and CHS student Jasmyn Riediger. "A lot of these students are athletes who are willing to help other in the community, as athletes they do what hey can to help so it is nice that the community is coming to help them."

Several local businesses also are doing what they can for the seven children and their families, with fundraisers occurring throughout the week.

"You think about the families and parents who are going through this and it just puts a knot in your stomach," said Damon Kreizendeck, owner of Firehouse Subs. Firehouse is giving 20 percent of its net sales earned Tuesday to the victims.

"My general manager spearheaded it because he was like we've got to do something … it is so tragic when something like this happens and we feel obligated because this is the community we live in and when our community is hurting we decided to step up."

The Pizza Factory in Carson City is also hosting a fundraiser Thursday to donate 20 percent of its days sales to the victims and their families.

"It's a no brainer, for our community when someone is in a time of need it is the least we can do to is to help financially," said Darren Maxfield, owner of Pizza Factory. "…This shows unity, that we can put our differences aside for the greater good. Its a win/win and that's what being a community is all about."