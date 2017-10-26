Carson City Aquatic Facility to be closed for week

The Carson Aquatic Facility will be closed approximately one week.

The pool roof was being replaced when additional moisture damage was detected in the I-joists and plywood in a small section of the roof, according to Mike Freeman, aquatic program manager.

"They are structurally sound now, but we want to replace them before they get to the point of being a safety issue and have a larger problem," Freeman said.

In order to perform the work safely, the pool will be closed Friday and will tentatively reopen on Nov. 4.

To check on the reopening, go online to carson.org or call 887-2242.