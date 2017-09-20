Carson City area locals wanted for indie film, casting call this weekend

Tru Talent can be contacted at 775-853-3375 or 775-343-6117

If you can’t make it but still want to be considered, email name, date of birth, current location, picture, and phone number to mustangmoviecasting@gmail.com .

From Carson City, to Dayton, Gardnerville, and beyond, there's a chance to shine on a movie screen — and get paid for it.

There's an open casting call this weekend for 300 extras for an indie film called "Mustang," about a violent convict who's given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs.

All scenes will be shot within the local area beginning next month and SAGIndie Films is looking to pick up local talent to support smaller bit roles, such as prison inmates, correctional officers, mothers, fathers, auctioneers, social workers, friends, and one young woman between 15-19 years old.

Although the casting call welcomes men, women, teens and children, many of the roles are open for men who can play and look the parts. There also will be auditions for supporting roles of five lines and under. These roles could be paid up to $958.

Men with horseback riding experience also are wanted as the film focuses on wild mustangs.

Best of all, no acting experience is required for these extra roles; the producers are looking for authentic, working people. Extras could be paid $100-$150 per day.

Participants only need to bring themselves, no resumes or costumes are needed, as the process begins the day of sign ups.