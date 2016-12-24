Carson City area senior lunch menus for Dec. 26-30, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City area senior lunch menus for Dec. 26-30, 2016
December 24, 2016
Note: Menus for week of Dec. 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Center is closed.
TUESDAY: Asian chicken over rice with sesame dressing, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, Mandarin oranges and fortune cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Biscuits and gravy, omelet and peaches.
THURSDAY: Vegetable stew, sourdough bread, bananas and cookies.
FRIDAY: Liver or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, tomatoes vinaigrette, peaches, whole wheat bread and apple butter.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Center is closed.
TUESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spinach spaghetti, tossed salad, Italian dressing, pineapple and milk.
WEDNESDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh oranges and milk.
THURSDAY: Meatballs and mozzarella cheese on French rolls, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese and pineapple.
FRIDAY: Liver and onions or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and cookies.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Center is closed.
TUESDAY: Sloppy Joes, peas and carrots, celery sticks and apple crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Green chicken enchiladas, black bean salad, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa and strawberry banana ambrosia.
THURSDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower, whole wheat bread, layered salad and peaches.
FRIDAY: Chicken Parmesan over angel hair pasta, Caesar salad, whole green beans, garlic bread, apple cider and cheesecake.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 1050 Pyramid Ave.:
MONDAY: Center is closed.
TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, corn and orange rice pudding.
WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, peas, rye bread, peaches and cookies.
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apricots and cake.
FRIDAY BREAKFAST 9:30: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and peaches.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Center is closed.
TUESDAY: Caramelized onion pork chops, baked potatoes, green beans, salad and fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Roma burgers, corn on the cob, baked beans and fruit.
THURSDAY: Salmon, zucchini, salad, garlic bread and fruit.
FRIDAY BREAKFAST 10-11: Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, muffins and bananas.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Center is closed.
TUESDAY: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches, tomato soup, chips, salad and ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki beef, jasmine rice, broccoli with almonds, relish tray, whole wheat bread and fresh bananas.
THURSDAY: Italian fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, garlic biscuits and Jell-O.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, dinner rolls and dessert.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
- The birthplace of Tahoe skiing
- Reno-based drone service delivers 7-Eleven Slurpees
- Man brought back to Carson City from Vegas for contempt of court charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Foreman-Roberts House in Carson City seeking funds
- Senator Square: Carson High School senior projects more than graduation requirement
Trending Sitewide
- Judge rejects petition that would effectively block Bodines North Carson City casino plan
- The birthplace of Tahoe skiing
- Passenger in critical condition after Leeteville crash
- Reno-based drone service delivers 7-Eleven Slurpees
- Man brought back to Carson City from Vegas for contempt of court charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office