Carson City area senior lunch menus for Dec. 26-30, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

Note: Menus for week of Dec. 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Center is closed.

TUESDAY: Asian chicken over rice with sesame dressing, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, Mandarin oranges and fortune cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Biscuits and gravy, omelet and peaches.

THURSDAY: Vegetable stew, sourdough bread, bananas and cookies.

FRIDAY: Liver or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, tomatoes vinaigrette, peaches, whole wheat bread and apple butter.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Center is closed.

TUESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spinach spaghetti, tossed salad, Italian dressing, pineapple and milk.

WEDNESDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh oranges and milk.

THURSDAY: Meatballs and mozzarella cheese on French rolls, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese and pineapple.

FRIDAY: Liver and onions or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and cookies.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Center is closed.

TUESDAY: Sloppy Joes, peas and carrots, celery sticks and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Green chicken enchiladas, black bean salad, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa and strawberry banana ambrosia.

THURSDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower, whole wheat bread, layered salad and peaches.

FRIDAY: Chicken Parmesan over angel hair pasta, Caesar salad, whole green beans, garlic bread, apple cider and cheesecake.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 1050 Pyramid Ave.:

MONDAY: Center is closed.

TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, corn and orange rice pudding.

WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, peas, rye bread, peaches and cookies.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apricots and cake.

FRIDAY BREAKFAST 9:30: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and peaches.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Center is closed.

TUESDAY: Caramelized onion pork chops, baked potatoes, green beans, salad and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Roma burgers, corn on the cob, baked beans and fruit.

THURSDAY: Salmon, zucchini, salad, garlic bread and fruit.

FRIDAY BREAKFAST 10-11: Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, muffins and bananas.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Center is closed.

TUESDAY: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches, tomato soup, chips, salad and ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki beef, jasmine rice, broccoli with almonds, relish tray, whole wheat bread and fresh bananas.

THURSDAY: Italian fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, garlic biscuits and Jell-O.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, dinner rolls and dessert.