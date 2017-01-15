Carson City area senior lunch menus for Jan. 16-20, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 16 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: Lemon breaded cod, wild rice, cauliflower with cheese sauce, house salad and berries in a cloud.

WEDNESDAY: Chili, Tater Tots, pea salad and fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California vegetables, fresh orange sections and whole wheat bread.

FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, house salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat bread, apple butter and fruit cups.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: Stuffed cabbage casserole, peas, whole wheat rolls, margarine and spiced pears.

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuits, honey and ambrosia.

THURSDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread and oranges.

FRIDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, carrots, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit, cake and ice cream.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: Split pea soup, meatball subs, cucumbers in sour cream and fresh oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey and stuffing casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, dinner rolls, Waldorf salad and banana cream pie.

THURSDAY: Shish kebab, brown rice pilaf, colorful salad with creamy Italian dressing, whole wheat bread and sliced strawberries.

FRIDAY: Western bacon cheeseburgers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, French fries, macaroni salad, ice cream cups and fruit punch.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 1050 Pyramid Ave.:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: Low-sodium tomato soup, black bean soup, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, bread pudding and orange-banana juice.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spinach noodles, California blend vegetables, orange spinach salad, toasted bread sticks, fruit cocktail and apple juice.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apricots and cake.

FRIDAY BREAKFAST 9:30: Scrambled eggs, bacon, oatmeal, toast, margarine, peaches and orange juice.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: Pesto chicken Florentine with penne, rolls, fruit and salad.

WEDNESDAY: French onion pork chops, rice, green beans with mushrooms and fruit.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, bread and fruit cups.

FRIDAY BREAKFAST 10-11: Split pea and ham soup, cheesy garlic bread and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: Marmalade glazed chicken, rice pilaf, Asian vegetables, corn bread and cupcakes.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread and oranges.

THURSDAY: Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY DINNER 3:30 p.m.: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad, dinner rolls and dessert.