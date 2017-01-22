Carson City area senior lunch menus for Jan. 23-27, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 23 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Herb crusted pork chops, sweet potatoes, green beans, pears in juice, whole wheat dinner rolls and margarine.

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, carrot and celery sticks and fresh fruit cups.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice, house salad, red wine vinaigrette, savory style beans and fruit salad.

THURSDAY: Stuffed peppers, brown rice, mixed vegetables and berry parfait.

FRIDAY: Lasagna, spinach, whole wheat rolls and pineapple tidbits.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat rolls, fruit cocktail and pink lemonade.

TUESDAY: Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, cauliflower, green salad, dressing and fruit cocktail.

WEDNESDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, cucumbers, tomato and onion salad, dressing and blushed pears.

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches, yellow squash, cucumber slices, yogurt dip, apple slices and caramel dip.

FRIDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Waldorf salad and peach crisp.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Oven baked chicken, baked potatoes, sour cream, chives, peas and carrots, garden salad, whole wheat bread and fruited gelatin dessert.

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, biscuits, Caesar salad and frozen yogurt with berries.

WEDNESDAY: Crab cakes, tartar sauce, spring mix salad, Scandinavian veggies and lemon cranberry muffins.

THURSDAY: Pork tamales, Spanish rice, refried beans, white corn with poblano peppers and cherry crisp.

FRIDAY: Italian beef bake, spinach salad, peas and carrots, apple and cranberry juice, frozen vanilla yogurt with strawberries.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 1050 Pyramid Ave.:

MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Chicken tacos, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, refried beans, zucchini, tomatoes and apricots.

WEDNESDAY: Beef tip with noodles, brussels sprouts, whole wheat rolls, margarine, fruit and vanilla wafer cookies.

THURSDAY: Teriyaki chicken, rice, baked beans, spinach salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and bananas.

FRIDAY BREAKFAST 9:30: Potato omelet, raisin bran muffins, margarine and applesauce.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken taco soup, cheese quesadilla and fruit.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers with the fixings, baked beans and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Diane, rice, green beans, salad and fruit.

THURSDAY: Pot roast, vegetables, salad and bananas.

FRIDAY BREAKFAST 10-11: Beef and salsa biscuit bake, corn, salad and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Tacos, ranch style beans, corn and orange rice pudding.

TUESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potatoes, broccoli, green salad and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Bacon cheeseburgers, Tater Tots, salad and ice cream sundaes.

THURSDAY: Chicken casserole, salad, biscuits and Jell-O with fruit.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Beef stew, salad, dinner rolls and cake.